Altra selected for "Worlds Greatest!"

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Altra Federal Credit Union will be featured on an episode of "Worlds Greatest!" television show.
The show features companies around the world they deem as the greatest.
After a few interviews, Chief Marketing Officer at Altra in Onalaska Wisconsin Cheryl Dutton feels it was a clear reason why Altra was selected.
"Some of the reasons why we were selected as the worlds greatest is our culture of innovation," Dutton said. "We value our employees we also support the communities that we serve and we care about the financial wellness of our members."
The episode is scheduled to air July 30th and August 6th on the Bloomberg Television Channel.