Amanda's Dance Academy spreads Irish cheer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, Amanda's Academy of Dance spread Irish cheer the best way they knew how, through Irish jigs and reels they performed at local schools in the La Crosse, Holmen and Onalaska area.
Amanda's Academy has roughly 50 dancers in their Irish program ranging from 5-years-old to seniors in high school.
The dancers performed various routines depending on the skill level of the dancers.
Younger dancers focused on light shoe style of jigs in which the movements are much more airy.
While the older more experienced dancers performed hard shoe style type routines.
According to the dance academy's owner Amanda Verthein, the dancers are always excited to perform and show off their moves.
"Our Irish program is so much fun." Verthein continued, "Our dancers always come to class looking forward to class learning new things and as you can see they are always looking forward to perform."