Amended city ordinance raising concerns for homeless population

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse has been trying to deal with the ongoing homeless issue, but officials say they have been met with challenges.
Earlier this month the La Crosse City Council voted 11-2 to amend city ordinance 32-5. The amendment has effectively designated city areas, such as parks, as no camping zones. This motion was an attempt the keep the unsheltered population out of public parks.
The city has now taken things a step further by putting up a fence around Cameron Park to better enforce this updated ordinance.
With the new amendment and the fence being put up, the people who were residing in Cameron Park have moved to area parking garages. Which according to La Crosse Parks & Rec. Director Jay Odegaard, is still not an option for them.
"Parking ramps are part of that ordinance where camping is not allowed. We are bringing in some additional support through private security to help enforce this new ordinance."
While supporters of the measure believe that it will improve the overall aesthetic and safety of the park, critics have raised concerns about the vulnerable homeless community who have been living in Cameron Park.
Lorie Theisen, formally homeless, is upset on the alternatives presented to the former park residents.
"What's the solution of closing up a park when nobody has anywhere to stay? One of the options is the old homeless camp before Houska. How's anyone going to get to down there to save someone if they overdose?" Theisen questioned.
As the city moves forward with the enforcement of the amended ordinance the situation is likely to remain a contentious topic of discussion within the La Crosse community.