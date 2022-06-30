American Airlines to fly larger jets out of La Crosse Regional Airport

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - American Airlines announced that it is increasing the size of the jets it flies in and out of the La Crosse Regional Airport.
Passengers will see the increase starting August 16 when American begins flying Embraer E170 or E175 jets to La Crosse. They're capable of carrying either 65 or 76 seats and include a first-class cabin.
According to an airport spokesperson, American currently uses 50-seat aircraft in La Crosse to fly to the airline's hub at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.
“This is great news as American Airlines recognizes the demand in our local market for air service,” said Ian Turner, Director of the La Crosse Regional Airport in a statement. “I encourage our local travelers to capitalize on this opportunity. Filling these additional seats is the best strategy to gain more flight options in the future.”
According to the airport, passengers can already book flights on the larger aircraft.