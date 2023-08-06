American Family Insurance holding a drive through for assessing hail damage

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) - American Family Insurance Group is assessing hail damage on vehicles from storms that slammed the Coulee Region.
An auto drive in has been established in Onalaska at the Home Depot.
The assessments are by appointment only and are only for American Family Insurance customers.
Bradley Lehman, an official with the insurance company said damage assessments run all day.
"This set up right now is for inspecting cars that are able to come into our drive in," Lehman said. “We’re running four lines every 45 minutes from 7:00 a.m. in the morning to 7:00 p.m. at night."
Lehman also stated that they have already inspected 55 cars from the Coulee Region.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800 MY AMFAM. Drive in assessments for hail damage will take place through Thursday.