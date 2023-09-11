 Skip to main content
American Flag Retirement Ceremony commemorates 9/11 anniversary

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - On the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, residents of the La Crosse area gathered at Plainview Park to participate in an American flag retirement ceremony.

American Flag Retirement Ceremony Commemorates 9/11 Anniversary

The event began with the display of the colors, followed by a speech which recognized the nearly 3000 lives lost that day.

Old, tattered American flags, some pre-dating 9/11, were respectfully collected from community members by local scout troops prior to the event and were prepared for retirement in a ceremonial fire.

The burning of the flags is a time-honored tradition in flag retirement ceremonies. It symbolizes the flag's transformation into a new form, representing the continuation of its spirit.

The ceremony came to a close with a rendition of "Taps".

