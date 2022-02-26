American Legion Post 51 prepared for first chili supper fundraiser

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- The American Legion Post 51 spent Saturday preparing for Sunday's first responder chili supper fundraiser.
One of those preparing for the event said members of Post 51 wanted to do something to support those in the community who go above and beyond for the village.
To do that, Sunday will be the first chili supper benefit, from 3-7 p.m. and the meal costs $8 per person.
"The community does a lot for us and the first responders also," Post Commander Vern Tranberg said. "They're very important people to the community. so to help them out to raise money so they can get their equipment and everything."
Workers spent their Saturday, using the first responder chili recipe, cooking 90 pounds hamburger and preparing gallons of chili sauce.
Among the volunteers was the West Salem High School National Honor Society who volunteered to help set up and prepare for the dinner.
Organizers say hey hope to make the chili supper an annual event to help those in West Salem.
For more information about Post 51 and future events visit westsalempost51.com