American Red Cross responds to Hurricane Ian devastation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- More than 1,000 trained American Red Cross Disaster Workers are helping across several states to support those affected by the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian.
The Red Cross and its partners are working to provide food, shelter and comfort as cleanup efforts continue.
On Saturday night, for example, more than 3,400 sought refuge in as many as 39 Red Cross and Partner Shelters.
Locally, more than 30 Wisconsin Disaster Volunteers are deployed.
Northwest Wisconsin Red Cross Executive Director Mary Jane Thomson is asking people to help.
"We encourage people to go to RedCross.org. We have volunteer job postings there 24/7. We appreciate if you peruse through those job offerings and contact us and we could work with you to find the right fit for you."
Tomorrow, WXOW will join the American Red Cross for and all-day telethon to raise money for disaster relief. Tune into WXOW 19 and WXOW.com to learn how to help those affected.