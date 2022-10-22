American Standardbred Adoption Program hosts 2nd Annual Chili Cook-Off

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW)- The American Standardbred Adoption Program (ASAP) hosted their second annual Chili Cook-Off and Fundraiser Saturday afternoon.
At the event, kids could take advantage of pony rides, chili enthusiasts brought their spiciest recipes, and attendees could participate in raffles to help fundraise for the organization.
Board of Directors of ASAP Cherie Johnson said the money raised from the fundraiser goes back into the organization to help provide and find quality homes for retired racehorses.
"We make sure that these people, they have their vet checks done, they're safe people, they kind of go through a screening process," Johnson explained. "These retired racehorses are honored in their life after racing."
Around 15 horses are up for adoption. In ASAP's founding in 1994, Director Susan Wellman saw a need for placement for standardbred horses after their racing careers. Over the years she has expanded into bringing in more breeds.
Susan Wellman's daughters Rachel Wellman and Cherie Johnson look to continue the legacy that their mother started.
Both donate their time to the non-profit and both have adopted a retired racehorse.
