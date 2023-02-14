Americans are finding it more difficult to say "I Do."

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- According to the United States Census Bureau the percentage of people getting married and divorced has been declining in recent years.
Consumer Science Professor Christine Whelan from the University of Wisconsin said there has been a cultural shift in the way Americans view the idea of marriage.
Saying that marriage is seen more as a financial investment, large, up-scale weddings have been gaining popularity making couples think the have to empty their wallets to get married.
"The longer you wait to get married the more fabulous you want it to be," Whelan said. "With social media and influencers giving us ideas of these really grand white weddings, a lot of people think that it's going to have to cost more and they don't have the money to do it so they decide maybe save up for it or I'll spend my money elsewhere."
Whelan also said that troubles with finance and open communication about it can also lead to divorce.
"All too often we do not talk money with our honey and we don't talk about money early on in a relationship and that can lead to financial tensions and relationship tensions and can be a prime indicator of divorce down the line," Whelan said.
Whelan also said that social media has had a negative impact on couples. Too much time online she said makes couples lose human connection causing a decline in sexual activity amongst couples.