An early delivery of toys to La Crosse's Family and Children's Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A group of "woodworking elves" dropped off some wooden toys at The Family and Children's Center on Tuesday.
Scott Cooper along with four other volunteers made "Marble Racers" to give to kids at The Family and Children's Center.
"The toys we made this year are what we're calling marble race although we are using little foam balls instead of marbles so there not a choking hazard. and basically, you put the ball on and it rolls back and forth down the track." said Cooper
Cooper and is friends have been making wooden toys for The Family and Children's Center for 23 years. This year it took them between 40-50 hours to complete all the racers.