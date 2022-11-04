Angel Tree program kicks off at Onalaska Walmart

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -The Angel Tree program launched today at Walmart in Onalaska.
The program helps individuals in need locally by giving Christmas gifts to children up to 12 years old and food baskets for their family.
By taking an angel tree tag and buying something for a child in our neighborhood, you can help us make the holidays brighter.
"We will have an instruction sheet out that asks you to select a tag off the tree, fill out the information on it, and put it in an envelope, which will be on buckets, said Onalaska Walmart Community Relations Specialist Willow Pecha. "That information just provides us with your name and the name of the child you are sponsoring; the information for the child will also be on the tag."
Angel trees and tags can be found at Walmart in La Crosse and Onalaska, in addition to Advance Auto in La Crosse on Losey Boulevard.