Anglers come out for annual I.O. Ice Derby

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – With temperatures in he mid teens, more than 250 anglers took to the icy Lake Onalaska in search of fish and prizes at the annual I.O. Ice Derby.
The event, which replaced the old Atomic Ice Derby, has been a virtual event ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit two years.
Scott Gartner, owner of Island Outdoors, the event organizer, said the derby is smaller than it was pre-pandemic but he says that’s actually a blessing.
The old event would require upwards of 40 people to have a successful contest. Now it requires only about three or four, Gartner said.
To compete in the contest, participants registered on the Fish Donkey app. Starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, they could fish pools 7, 8 or 9 of Lake Onalaska.
“The app registers where people are fishing, Gartner said. “It will know if they are out of the boundaries.”
Once fishing started, anglers could enter up to five photos of fish they caught. They would then be entered for prizes in that category. Once the photo is taken, they are encouraged to release the fish back into the lake.
“It’s catch, photo and release,” Gartner said. “Now, they can throw it in their bucket, man, I don’t really care but we do have video proving that they caught these beautiful fish.”
Angler competed for a number of items from Island Outdoors including lithium master auger, wet suits, underwater color cameras, ice tent, shanties and more.