Animal Advocates Hope La Crosse Bans Circus Venue

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Around 3,500 people turned out at the La Crosse Center Monday night for the Carden International Circus but not everyone was happy about the circus coming to town.
Monday afternoon protestors waited and watched as the circus trucks arrived hoping to catch a glimpse of the animals and see if their accommodations were sufficient.
Those opposed to the performance say their goal isn't to shame circus goers but to educate them about the conditions animals endure.
Margie Webster printed up fliers to hand out to people as they were entering the La Crosse Center.
"Some of the concerns is that the only times these animals are outside of their confined space is to actually perform so they really don't have time in a pasture, in a field. They are just confined, come out and perform and then they go back," said Webster.
Shawna Bonnett handed out fliers with Webster. "I think if the kids knew exactly how these animals are supposed to live as opposed to how their living...life in the circus on the road, i think many kids would be disheartened by that."
Cheryl Friell says she can recall going to the circus when she was a kid and not having a good feeling.
"It's just an inhumane way for an animal to have to live."
News 19 did reach out to the circus for comment on the protest but did not hear back.
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds told News 19 that the city is aware of the situation but hasn't yet had any proposals to ban such events. The Mayor goes on to say he is open to reviewing such proposals.