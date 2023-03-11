Annual cornhole tournament raises money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- More than 100 teams competed at the 14th annual ACE in the HOLE Cornhole Tournament while raising money for Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals.
The annual tournament has a variety of cornhole competitions in the Omni Center, as well as games, a bags raffle and 70 different raffles.
The goal is to beat the money raised in 2022, which was $33,000.
Event organizer, Michael Taggart said seeing so many people participate while supporting local children was heartwarming.
"I have teams that specifically come here to win, just so they can give the money back because they believe that the money belongs to CMN and not in their hands," Taggart said. "To me, I am blessed that these people want to come out and play and have a good time."
Taggart said he hopes the event continues to grow in the future.