Annual fundraiser draws crowds to support local organization

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- Crowds of community members filled Features Bar and Grill for the 11th annual Project Live and Holmen High School Adapted Sports League Fundraiser.
Project Live works with young adults with disabilities for an easier transition into adulthood and high school students with disabilities are able to play sports at Holmen High School in the Adapted Sports League (ASL).
Saturday's fundraiser was host to bingo games, bowling, raffles - which included a gun raffle for the first time - and a live auction.
With raffle items lining the building and crowds filling the tables, the support for these organizations was evident.
"Our community, all these businesses - we're all part of the same family and if we all pool together we can have fun; we can improve the lives of everybody," Project Live Teacher and ASL Coach Nick Slusser said. "This is a perfect example. There's so many people here having a ball and raising money for a good cause."
In the past, money from the fundraiser has been used to buy sports equipment, jerseys, field trips and school supplies.