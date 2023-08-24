 Skip to main content
Annual job fair brings multiple businesses to one location

  Updated
  • 0
Job Fair Winona.jpg

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- On Thursday afternoon, community members and businesses gathered for the 2nd annual All-Industry Outdoor Job Fair in Winona. 

Due to the heat, the job fair was moved indoors to the East End Recreation Center. 

Nearly 30 businesses, including manufacturing, direct care, retail and health care, gathered in the gym to share jobs that are available in the area. 

Hosted by the Winona Public Library and CareerForce, one event organizer said the goal is to make the job search process as easy as possible. 

"Job seeking is a lot of work. Applications and making those connections, resumes and all different types of things for every single place you apply for," CareerForce Workforce Development Representative Rebecca Lundeen said. "If you can have one central point, where you can meet directly one-on-one with people who have those spots open, that helps a lot."

Winona job fair .jpg

With Winona County's 3% unemployment rate, she said the goal is to make the community aware of the jobs available and hopes that more businesses will participate in the job fair in the future. 

