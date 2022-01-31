Annual RAGBRAI event ending this year in Lansing

LANSING, Iowa (WXOW) - The largest and longest recreational bike tour is coming back to northeastern Iowa and Allamakee County this summer.
The organizers of RAGBRAI XLIX announced the overnight stops for the 2022 event set for July 23-30.
The (Des Moines) Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) starts in Sergeant Bluff at the Missouri River and ends approximately 430 miles later in Lansing on the shores of the Mississippi River.
Here are the eight overnight stops:
From west to east they are:
- Sergeant Bluff in Woodbury County
- Ida Grove in in Ida County
- Pocahontas in Pocahontas County
- Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County
- Mason City in Cerro Gordo County
- Charles City in Floyd County
- West Union in Fayette County
- Lansing in Allamakee County
In all, approximately 10,000-15,000 riders from across the country and around the world take part in the ride across the state.
RAGBRAI organizers plan to release more details on the route in March.