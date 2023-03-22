Annual Suits for Success returns to WTC

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While many employers are looking to hire, making a good first impression is still key.
That's why Western Technical College is continuing its Suits for Success event offering students free gently used professional clothing to use for job interviews, or just boost their mental state.
"It's kinda nice to dress up because it makes you feel better, it's kinda a dress for success kinda thing. I've been dressing up this last year and I think it's helped my confidence and it's helped me in class, so I don't fall asleep in my sweatpants and my nice comfy sweatshirt," said Elijah Simmons, a junior at UWL who was picking up a few new blazers and dress shirts.
All the clothes were donated from people in the community.
Students could get professional a headshot taken and have their resume reviewed as well at the event.