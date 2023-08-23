 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Another hot one for the Coulee Region

  • Updated
  • 0
Staying Cool

With another hot day, not a lot of people were out and active this afternoon.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – With another hot day, not a lot of people were out and active this afternoon.

Many opted instead to stay in the air conditioning. For those who did venture out, Pettibone Beach was a place for some to keep cool.

Among the few, a UW La Crosse student who had a strategy for coping with the hot conditions.

"I got this little fan here,” Hendrick Boese said. “I got a little electric battery powered fan that I've been using to help cool me off and then just a ton of ice water. You just got to drink enough water and then you'll feel fine."

Another UW-La Crosse student braved the heat with a friend for a little while before departing for the air conditioning.

"We basically came to beat the heat but we didn't last that long cause it's very hot,” Haddie Hughes said. “The water is cool and nice but we're going to go back in the air conditioning."

90 degree temperatures are expected to stick around through Thursday.

