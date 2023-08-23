Another hot one for the Coulee Region

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – With another hot day, not a lot of people were out and active this afternoon.

Many opted instead to stay in the air conditioning. For those who did venture out, Pettibone Beach was a place for some to keep cool.

Among the few, a UW La Crosse student who had a strategy for coping with the hot conditions.

"I got this little fan here,” Hendrick Boese said. “I got a little electric battery powered fan that I've been using to help cool me off and then just a ton of ice water. You just got to drink enough water and then you'll feel fine."

Another UW-La Crosse student braved the heat with a friend for a little while before departing for the air conditioning.

"We basically came to beat the heat but we didn't last that long cause it's very hot,” Haddie Hughes said. “The water is cool and nice but we're going to go back in the air conditioning."

90 degree temperatures are expected to stick around through Thursday.