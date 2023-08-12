Apple Blossom Bike Tour holding 10th anniversary tour in La Crescent, Coulee Region

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) – The 10th annual Apple Blossom Bike Tour peddled off Saturday morning.
The bike tour, which started at Veterans Park in La Crescent, allowed riders to choose various routes through the Coulee Region.
Monica Holman, Chair of Apple Blossom Bike Tour said the tour offers a little for everyone.
“One of the routes goes to Pickwick, toward Winona. One goes through Nodine. Then, Houston Nature Center. The Longest ride is 74 miles long and the shortest one is a free family 5K,” Holman said.
100 bikers participated in the event with proceeds going to numerous entities for cancer research, stopping polio and providing scholarships for students at Gundersen Health System.
The tour directs all bikers back to Veterans Park in La Crescent where a meal was prepared for participants.
“Living for Liz will sponsor a pulled pork lunch with all the fixings,” Holman said. “We have ice cream this year! It’s a great event. We’ll even have music!”
Those interested in participating in future rides can visit their website to register and find more information.