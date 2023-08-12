 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apple Blossom Bike Tour holding 10th anniversary tour in La Crescent, Coulee Region

  • Updated
  • 0
Apple Blossom Bike Tour Sign

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) – The 10th annual Apple Blossom Bike Tour peddled off Saturday morning.

The bike tour, which started at Veterans Park in La Crescent, allowed riders to choose various routes through the Coulee Region.

Monica Holman, Chair of Apple Blossom Bike Tour said the tour offers a little for everyone.

bike pic

“One of the routes goes to Pickwick, toward Winona. One goes through Nodine. Then, Houston Nature Center. The Longest ride is 74 miles long and the shortest one is a free family 5K,” Holman said.

100 bikers participated in the event with proceeds going to numerous entities for cancer research, stopping polio and providing scholarships for students at Gundersen Health System.

bikers

The tour directs all bikers back to Veterans Park in La Crescent where a meal was prepared for participants.

“Living for Liz will sponsor a pulled pork lunch with all the fixings,” Holman said. “We have ice cream this year! It’s a great event. We’ll even have music!”

Those interested in participating in future rides can visit their website to register and find more information.

biker

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you