Applefest parade wraps up a weekend of events

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Following a weekend full of Applefest activities, the event was capped off with the annual parade on Sunday.
Firetrucks, rail cars, royalty, marching bands and even News 19 personalities marched along the route through downtown La Crescent.
Jordan Reimer is attending his fourth Applefest and says that many things on the schedule catches his family's eyes.
"We like going to the flea market every day," Reimer said. "And then the carnival. My daughter likes going on rides at the carnival. The parade is the best part. My daughter has fun getting all the candy she can get."
The next major event in the area is Oktoberfest, which begins on September 29 in La Crosse.