Appleseed Community Theater presents "Into The Woods"

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Appleseed Community Theater's production of “Into The Woods” made it’s debut this weekend.

The musical is a conglomeration of the Brothers Grimm fairy-tales such as "Rapunzel," "Cinderella," and "Little Red Riding Hood" as well as others. The musical intertwines all of the traditional fairy-tales coexisting within each other in the enchanted forest.

Jaclyn Freeberg, a third year veteran who plays the role of The Bakers Wife said that the Appleseed Community Theater has deep community ties.

"Appleseed Community Theater has been a staple in the La Crescent community for over 20 years,” Freeberg said. “I got involved when I wanted to get more involved in the community. And it really is just this super welcoming place where everyone of all walks of life, and all levels of experience can come here, make some art, feel like family, make some friends and just get involved in your community and make a difference."

Appleseed Community Theater has a variety of shows throughout the year. Each production varies from plays to musicals. The theater also holds children's camps for youth in the Coulee Region

Productions of “Into The Woods” will take place Friday at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and conclude Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

