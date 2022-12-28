Application process open for Dist. 28 opening on La Crosse County Board

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There's an opening on the La Crosse County Board that needs qualified people to fill the position.
La Crosse County Board Chair Monica Kruse said that with the pending resignation of Supervisor Karen Keil, there's a need to fill the upcoming open seat to represent District 28.
People who live or are planning to live in the district (click here for a map), can apply to replace Keil. Applicants need to be 18 or older to serve.
The district includes parts of the Town of Shelby and the Town of Hamilton north of West Salem.
Those interested should submit a letter of interest to the office of the County Clerk, 212 6th Street N Room 1500 La Crosse WI 54601 or email gdankmeyer@lacrossecounty.org by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023.
According to the release from Kruse, interviews with candidates happens the week of January 23. The County Board Chair's recommendation goes to the full County Board at its February 6 meeting. If approved, the newly appointed supervisor is expected to be sworn in and take office at that meeting.