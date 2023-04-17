April snowstorm brings down trees along with it

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A major snowstorm struck the Coulee Region on Sunday, leaving a wave of destruction area crews are working to clean up.
Leah Miller with the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department says that two staff members worked overnight to clear the roads of any debris, including fallen tree branches. They were followed up by a dozen crew members responding to calls around the city.
The department is responsible for boulevard trees on private property, which are ones rooted in the patches of grass between the street and sidewalk.
Miller says they spend this time of year planning where to plant trees and pruning existing ones, but the storm brought that to a screeching halt.
"With the heavy snowfall, some of our trees that carry some of their buds or flowers, we did see them carrying a heavy snow load," Miller said. "Which is where we're seeing some broken branches and some of our trees along the boulevard go down with this extreme weather we're experiencing."
In Onalaska, its Parks and Recreation Department is currently focused on clearing snow before taking care of trees in the coming days.
Parks Director Lane Zahrte says that the weather system, which came just after a stretch of 80 degree weather, put them in a difficult position.
“I don’t think anyone’s ever prepared for an April snowstorm of this magnitude," Zahrte said. "At least in December and January, we’re a little more prepared and we have all of our equipment on hand. Here, we were looking forward to the summer and spring weather. We had a lot of our recreation equipment out like lawnmowers. We definitely weren’t quite as prepared as we would be.”
Onalaska has two full-time staff members to deal with these issues, plus a handful of season employees. Zahrte added that an estimated 12 trees will be dealt with when the time comes.
As for the ground, Zahrte says to avoid walking on grass in these conditions as it can rip sod away.