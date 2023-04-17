 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Goodhue and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 PM CDT Monday was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet Sunday
afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

April snowstorm brings down trees along with it

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A major snowstorm struck the Coulee Region on Sunday, leaving a wave of destruction area crews are working to clean up.

Leah Miller with the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department says that two staff members worked overnight to clear the roads of any debris, including fallen tree branches. They were followed up by a dozen crew members responding to calls around the city.

The department is responsible for boulevard trees on private property, which are ones rooted in the patches of grass between the street and sidewalk.

Miller says they spend this time of year planning where to plant trees and pruning existing ones, but the storm brought that to a screeching halt.

"With the heavy snowfall, some of our trees that carry some of their buds or flowers, we did see them carrying a heavy snow load," Miller said. "Which is where we're seeing some broken branches and some of our trees along the boulevard go down with this extreme weather we're experiencing."

In Onalaska, its Parks and Recreation Department is currently focused on clearing snow before taking care of trees in the coming days.

Parks Director Lane Zahrte says that the weather system, which came just after a stretch of 80 degree weather, put them in a difficult position.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever prepared for an April snowstorm of this magnitude," Zahrte said. "At least in December and January, we’re a little more prepared and we have all of our equipment on hand. Here, we were looking forward to the summer and spring weather. We had a lot of our recreation equipment out like lawnmowers. We definitely weren’t quite as prepared as we would be.”

Onalaska has two full-time staff members to deal with these issues, plus a handful of season employees. Zahrte added that an estimated 12 trees will be dealt with when the time comes.

As for the ground, Zahrte says to avoid walking on grass in these conditions as it can rip sod away.

