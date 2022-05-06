Aptiv begins to plant for their Hope Grows Garden

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Aptiv staff, participants and local volunteers broke out their garden tools to begin planting produce for their Hope Grows Garden.
This is the third year Aptiv has been a part of the Hope Grows Garden, planting a variety of vegetables like potatoes carrots and onions.
Marketing and Communications Director Cindy Taerude said that this is a great opportunity to give back to the community and help those that struggle to afford fresh produce.
"The reason why it is important to Aptiv is because people with disabilities and their families often times have a higher percentage of poverty. So for us it really makes sense to be a part of this initiative and make sure that we're providing food for people to be healthy" Taerude said.
All of the produce grown is harvested to and provided to participants and staff and also distributed to the Kane Street Garden.