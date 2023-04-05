Aptiv hosts panel discussion to promote inclusion for those with disabilities

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - One in four adults live with a disability and many you can't see. An event Wednesday night brought together people living with disabilities and those supporting them to discuss ways to be more inclusive.
The event was called "The Cultivating Community Inclusion Event"
Wednesday evening at the English Lutheran Church in La Crosse, a group of community members who either live with a disability or have a family member living with one joined in a panel discussion to discuss what it's like living with a disability and how the community can assist in expanding their circle of inclusion.
Camille DeGaz and Andrew White say their lives have changed for the better thanks to the services provided by Aptiv. They explained why they wanted to be a part of this event.
"I hope to gain the fact that more people understand that Wisconsin is a great place for people with disabilities. The state governments aren't cutting any services. Our state legislators are open to us talking to them about getting more help and just meeting new people," said Camille.
"Just more ideas for work-wise and help people with disabilities...it's gone great so far...it's just been hard trying to find jobs for people with disabilities," said Andrew.
CEO Jenny Felty shared her vision for the event, inviting feedback from those in attendance. She says this event is critical in helping our fellow community members.
"I mean there are people that we walk by every day that we would have no idea that they have a disability of some kind. And so, I think it's important to normalize that too. I mean it's at least a quarter of our population, said Felty.
