Aquinas Catholic High School sends off class of 2022

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Aquinas Catholic High School hosted their graduation ceremony for the class of 2022 Saturday afternoon.
A total of 87 graduates crossed the stage in the Blugolds gymnasium, led by the three Valedictorians: Marissa Capelli, Jack Gagermeier, and Jude Thrush.
The event was extra special for Principle Denise Ring, who is retiring after this school year.
"It feels bittersweet." Ring continued, "Though I've given a lot of years, 31 years to Aquinas, it's still embedded in my heart and it'll be hard to drive by next year."
The class of 2022 is the 94th to graduate in Aquinas Catholic High School history.