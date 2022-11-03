Aquinas High School gives soccer team a state tournament send-off

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Aquinas High School held a state tournament send-off for their boys's soccer team today.
Students lined the hallways, and the players passed through them.
"It's awesome, not just the game, but just the whole experience of seeing the school come behind us is amazing," said Aquinas senior Andrew Sutton. "Just to see the support from our friends and family is amazing."
The players then went on a bus that would take them to Milwaukee for the WIAA Division 4 State Tournament. The fourth-seeded Blugolds play a state semifinal on Friday morning at 11:00 a.m.
If they would win Friday, Aquinas advances to the Division 4 Championship game Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.