 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.3 feet, Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in
the Town of Campbell.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.4 feet on 05/25/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Aquinas IMPACT students assist Kane Street Community Garden

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Students from Aquinas High School's IMPACT program help out at the Kane Street Community Garden Saturday morning.

Unity Garden

Every growing season, volunteers and staff plant, weed and eventually harvest produce to provide fee vegetables to those in need.

As the start of the growing season approaches, the IMPACT students chipped in, which is something the group does regularly. 

IMPACT students serve the community in a variety of ways throughout the year.

Plant

Among other things, the students help deliver meals to the homebound through the Elderly Nutrition Program of the County of La Crosse.

IMPACT has delivered over 30,000 meals to the homebound. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you