Aquinas IMPACT students assist Kane Street Community Garden

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Students from Aquinas High School's IMPACT program help out at the Kane Street Community Garden Saturday morning.
Every growing season, volunteers and staff plant, weed and eventually harvest produce to provide fee vegetables to those in need.
As the start of the growing season approaches, the IMPACT students chipped in, which is something the group does regularly.
IMPACT students serve the community in a variety of ways throughout the year.
Among other things, the students help deliver meals to the homebound through the Elderly Nutrition Program of the County of La Crosse.
IMPACT has delivered over 30,000 meals to the homebound.