Arbitrator appointed in City of La Crosse at ATU negotiations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- As the City of La Crosse and the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 519 are in a deadlock in their negotiations for a three-year contract for bus operators and technicians, an arbitrator was appointed.
The negotiations came to a halt between the City and ATU Local 519, the union representing Municipal Transit Utility (MTU) workers when it came to wages.
"Right now, we are asking for a 4.5% increase over the next 3 years," ATU president and MTU operator Todd Strasser said. "The city's deadlocked at a 3%, so we're at a 1.5% difference."
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds offered few comments, saying the City will not engage in public negotiations. He defended the City's position in a January 30 statement, saying the City's offer is consistent with the final agreements made with other City unionized workers like the police and fire department.
To Strasser, it's about keeping the quality employees they have not about matching another organization.
"The public sector market is, you know, the skies the limit right now and if you hold a CDL, I mean you can go almost anywhere," Strasser said. "Our jobs are a little more different than your traditional CDL driver because instead of cargo, we're hauling people and you know they're the precious cargo out there."
Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission appointed an arborator to resolve the deadlock between the two organizations.
"We will accept the terms of the arbitrator. We feel that this is a fight that's worth fighting for," Strasser said. "If the arbitrator deems that our case isn't worthy enough, we will accept what the arbitrator will rule."
After hearing from both sides, the arbitrator will make a final decision on the new collective bargaining agreement.
La Crosse residents can file a petition for a public hearing on the matter. Five citizens must file a petition with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission by Monday.