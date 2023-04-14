Arcadia Fire Update: 60-percent contained

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

.Warm temperatures this week have melted much of the regional
snowpack. This snowmelt is routing into the Mississippi River. Rain
this weekend is expected to further increase river flows. This
additional rainfall and upstream inflow has increased the expected
crest at La Crosse between 14 to 15.5 feet around April 21st to 23rd.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning and continue rising to 14.7 feet Friday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today over Portions of Central
and West-Central Wisconsin...

.Unseasonably warm, dry and breezy conditions will continue to
lead to critical fire weather conditions today across portions of
west-central into central Wisconsin. Very dry fine fuels will
promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets
started, making it difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF WEST-
CENTRAL INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from
11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau and Adams.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm today.

* WINDS...South around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Arcadia Fire Update: 60-percent contained

  • Updated
  • 0
DNR Wildfire photo-Arcadia Fire.jpg

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin DNR said that the nearly 3,200 acre Arcadia Fire is 60-percent contained as of Friday morning. 

The DNR statement said that the fire has grown to 3,168 acres in Monroe County with 109 acres outside the Fort McCoy boundaries. According to the DNR, the fire hasn't crossed over into Jackson County but is nearing the boundary with Monroe County. 

While there were evacuations announced on Thursday, the DNR said that some were withdrawn after the fire danger decreased in some areas Thursday night. 

The evacuation center remains open at the Lunda Center, 405 State Hwy. 54 in Black River Falls. 

Updating the overnight activities of firefighters, the DNR said they were working with heavy equipment to build new containment lines. They were having difficulty with directly attacking parts of the fire due to steep terrain. The DNR said crew safety was the main concern, especially ground crews, "with a focus on equipment navigating steep slopes and unimproved roads and personnel staying aware of burning and falling hazard trees on the fire line."

So far, no injuries were reported. Three structures were damaged and one shed was lost.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The DNR said there is a team of personnel and wildland fire investigators who are trained in finding the original source of the fire. They cautioned that investigations of this kind can take a while. 

The Wisconsin 511 traffic map still shows a portion of Highway 12 between Millston and Warrens as closed to traffic due to the fire. 

Authorities said eastbound drivers should use County O east to I-90/94 east to County EW west to US 12. Westbound drivers should use the reverse. 

The other large fire, the Jack Pine Fire in Juneau County, is contained. DNR officials said that they'll still monitor the area for any potential flare ups. People in that area were allowed to return home Thursday evening. 

Parts of Wisconsin remain under a Red Flag Warning as conditions continue to provide conditions for dangerous fires. 

Extreme fire risk continues in Wisconsin for third day

