Arcadia Fire Update: 99 percent contained; roads open again

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - UPDATE: The Wisconsin DNR said late Friday afternoon that nearly 3,200 acre Arcadia Fire is nearly under control.
The DNR issued a brief statement at 4:45 p.m. that the containment of the Arcadia Fire is at 99-percent. It also said that all road closures were lifted. All roads would be open by 7 p.m.
Katy Broquard, a public information officer with the Wisconsin Incident Management Team, said that all evacuation orders were rescinded as of Friday morning.
Jackson County Emergency Management told its residents that all the evacuation orders are now lifted. This includes Wyman Lake by Millston.
The evacuation center previously operational at the LUNDA Center is now closed.
The Fort McCoy Public Affairs office said around 4 p.m. Friday that the fire on the post was 100 percent contained. Crews are still at the north border of the fort looking for and extinguishing any hotspots that come up.
Earlier, the DNR said in a statement that the fire has grown to 3,168 acres in Monroe County.
The DNR said they had roughly 150 people working to contain the fire on Friday.
Updating the overnight activities of firefighters, the DNR said they were working with heavy equipment to build new containment lines. They were having difficulty with directly attacking parts of the fire due to steep terrain. The DNR said crew safety was the main concern, especially ground crews, "with a focus on equipment navigating steep slopes and unimproved roads and personnel staying aware of burning and falling hazard trees on the fire line."
So far, no injuries were reported. Three structures were damaged and one shed was lost.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The DNR said there is a team of personnel and wildland fire investigators who are trained in finding the original source of the fire. They cautioned that investigations of this kind can take a while.
The other large fire, the Jack Pine Fire in Juneau County, is contained. DNR officials said that they'll still monitor the area for any potential flare ups. People in that area were allowed to return home Thursday evening.
Parts of Wisconsin remain under a Red Flag Warning as conditions continue to provide conditions for dangerous fires.