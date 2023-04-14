Arcadia Fire Update: 99 percent contained; roads open again

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning and continue rising to 14.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.6 feet on 04/07/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Continue Through Early
Evening...

.Unseasonably warm, dry and breezy conditions will continue to
lead to critical fire weather conditions this afternoon across
portions of west-central into central Wisconsin. Very dry fine
fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire
that gets started, making it difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WEST-CENTRAL AND CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau and Adams.

* TIMING...Until 8 pm this evening.

* WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the low 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Arcadia Fire Update: 99 percent contained; roads open again

Fort McCoy fire 4.PNG

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - UPDATE: The Wisconsin DNR said late Friday afternoon that nearly 3,200 acre Arcadia Fire is nearly under control. 

The DNR issued a brief statement at 4:45 p.m. that the containment of the Arcadia Fire is at 99-percent. It also said that all road closures were lifted. All roads would be open by 7 p.m. 

Katy Broquard, a public information officer with the Wisconsin Incident Management Team, said that all evacuation orders were rescinded as of Friday morning. 

Jackson County Emergency Management told its residents that all the evacuation orders are now lifted. This includes Wyman Lake by Millston. 

The evacuation center previously operational at the LUNDA Center is now closed.

The Fort McCoy Public Affairs office said around 4 p.m. Friday that the fire on the post was 100 percent contained. Crews are still at the north border of the fort looking for and extinguishing any hotspots that come up. 

Earlier, the DNR said in a statement that the fire has grown to 3,168 acres in Monroe County. 

The DNR said they had roughly 150 people working to contain the fire on Friday. 

Updating the overnight activities of firefighters, the DNR said they were working with heavy equipment to build new containment lines. They were having difficulty with directly attacking parts of the fire due to steep terrain. The DNR said crew safety was the main concern, especially ground crews, "with a focus on equipment navigating steep slopes and unimproved roads and personnel staying aware of burning and falling hazard trees on the fire line."

So far, no injuries were reported. Three structures were damaged and one shed was lost.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The DNR said there is a team of personnel and wildland fire investigators who are trained in finding the original source of the fire. They cautioned that investigations of this kind can take a while. 

The other large fire, the Jack Pine Fire in Juneau County, is contained. DNR officials said that they'll still monitor the area for any potential flare ups. People in that area were allowed to return home Thursday evening. 

Parts of Wisconsin remain under a Red Flag Warning as conditions continue to provide conditions for dangerous fires. 

