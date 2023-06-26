Arcadia man arrested on gun charges after traffic stop

ALMA, Wis. (WXOW) - A traffic stop leads to the arrest of an Arcadia man on drug and gun charges.
The arrest happened Sunday afternoon around 1:14 p.m. on Highway 54 near the Minnesota state line when an officer pulled over a Volkswagen Passat for what they said looked like illegally tinted windows according to the criminal complaint.
When the officer began speaking with the two people inside the vehicle, the complaint said the officer said he could smell marijuana.
The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Bolus Andre Abdalla Dimbiti, 30, said he'd smoked some before leaving home.
The officer asked Dimbiti, the driver, Kayla Ann Blom, 24, of Arcadia, and a seven-week-old infant out of the vehicle.
When the officer went to pat down Dimbiti, he felt a handgun in Dimbiti's waistband. As he tried to retrieve it, Dimbiti ran off and into a nearby wooded area by the river.
He came out a few minutes later and was taken into custody but denied having a handgun. Blom was also taken into custody.
A short time later, a person stopped at the scene who said they'd been fishing nearby. The person saw Dimbiti throw two objects in the water. Divers from Winona County Dive Rescue later recovered a handgun and loaded magazine from the location.
Deputies also found marijuana, cocaine, and a digital scale in the vehicle.
Dimbiti appeared in Buffalo County Circuit Court in Alma on Monday where he was charges with possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine, and possession of THC.
Judge Thomas Clark gave Dimbiti a $5,000 cash bond.
Formal charges and a court appearance for Blom are pending.