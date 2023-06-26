 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north to
south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the
surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the
coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Arcadia man arrested on gun charges after traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo County Courthouse-October 2021.jpg

ALMA, Wis. (WXOW) - A traffic stop leads to the arrest of an Arcadia man on drug and gun charges. 

The arrest happened Sunday afternoon around 1:14 p.m. on Highway 54 near the Minnesota state line when an officer pulled over a Volkswagen Passat for what they said looked like illegally tinted windows according to the criminal complaint.

When the officer began speaking with the two people inside the vehicle, the complaint said the officer said he could smell marijuana.

The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Bolus Andre Abdalla Dimbiti, 30, said he'd smoked some before leaving home. 

Dimbiti mug.jpg

The officer asked Dimbiti, the driver, Kayla Ann Blom, 24, of Arcadia, and a seven-week-old infant out of the vehicle. 

When the officer went to pat down Dimbiti, he felt a handgun in Dimbiti's waistband. As he tried to retrieve it, Dimbiti ran off and into a nearby wooded area by the river. 

He came out a few minutes later and was taken into custody but denied having a handgun. Blom was also taken into custody. 

A short time later, a person stopped at the scene who said they'd been fishing nearby. The person saw Dimbiti throw two objects in the water. Divers from Winona County Dive Rescue later recovered a handgun and loaded magazine from the location. 

Deputies also found marijuana, cocaine, and a digital scale in the vehicle. 

Dimbiti appeared in Buffalo County Circuit Court in Alma on Monday where he was charges with possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine, and possession of THC. 

Judge Thomas Clark gave Dimbiti a $5,000 cash bond. 

Formal charges and a court appearance for Blom are pending. 

Download PDF Dimbiti criminal complaint