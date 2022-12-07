Arcadia Middle School receives 5-star rating

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - Trempealeau County can boast it has one of the few schools receiving the state's highest praise.
Arcadia Middle School got a 5-star rating from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction once this year's report cards were handed out. The requirement is to get an 83 or higher. The school got an 83.8 based on growth, achievement, test scores and future graduation rates.
Principal Andrea Eisner says one of those is what put the school over the top and earned its first 5-star rating.
“Our growth score is what really, really we hang our hat on," Eisner said. "Our students make huge gains. Our elementary school, Arcadia Elementary, does a great job of building that foundation for us. Then we meet our students where they’re at and making sure we’re giving them high quality instruction with high quality materials.”
Eisner says that Arcadia puts a heavy emphasis on building backgrounds and vocabulary strategies due to their high number of English language learning and economically disadvantaged students.
English Language Arts teacher Kristy McMillen says despite the issues commonly associated with junior high, the staff manages to strengthen their students.
“Middle school is a difficult age," McMillen said. "They are discovering who they are and they’re growing, but at the end of the day, realizing that they’re kids. If you can build those relationships and get to a level of respect and trust, you’re going to have success.”
Arcadia Middle School is just one of a few schools in the area with a 5-star rating. Another one is Prairie View Elementary in Holmen.
The highest rated area school is Ettrick Elementary with a score of 87.5.