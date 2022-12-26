Area blood supply critically low

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Blood and products like platelets are always in high demand, but recent events have limited the supply in the La Crosse area.
Kristin Paltzer of Versiti, the fifth largest blood supplier in the country that helps 55 hospitals across Wisconsin, says that the elements have limited the number of people able to get out and donate.
“In addition to the seasonal dip, the winter weather definitely impacts blood collection," Paltzer said. "If people aren’t able to be on the roads, they’re not coming in to our donor centers to donate blood. They’re not going to community blood drives. It’s kind of a day-by-day situation.”
Platzer added that collections are down 40-percent compared to the end of last winter and that current donations are nowhere near what they were before the pandemic. A major reason why was less need as elective surgeries were not as common the last couple years, according to Paltzer. Now hospitals need at least a three day supply on hand but may not given the circumstances.
The blood bank at Gundersen Health System transfuses 3,000 units of blood annually, but only 700 are donated on site.
Lab technician Afton Tarasewicz says the time to use donated blood is as limited as the supply itself.
“Here in the United States, a patient needs blood about every two seconds," Tarasewicz said. "Blood products have an extremely short shelf life. For red cells, the maximum is 42 days from the time of collection. Products like platelets are only good for five days. We need to keep a continuous collection going to resupply everything that’s used.”
Paltzer says all blood types are needed with Type-O being the most important. O-negative can be given to anyone while O-positive is the most common blood type there is.
Click here to learn more about how to donate.