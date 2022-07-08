Area Boys and Girls Clubs gather for Summer Showdown

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse met Friday afternoon at Logan High School's Swanson Field for their summer celebration.
Four clubs - Southside, Northside, Holmen and West Salem - filled the stands and field for a day of fun and competition.
More than 400 kids, 45 staff and local law enforcement went toe-to-toe during relay races, potato sack races and a tug of war tournament to win the spirit stick.
Director of operations, Andy Kiel said though the summer is a time to let loose and have fun, the kids still learn key lessons.
"One thing it brings is teamwork within each club," Kiel said. "Each individual site was able to come together and just really build on some team work stuff and grow as a group. Kids come from all over, to come here and just celebrate club pride with the spirit contest."
One 12-year-old, Jaylee Smith, has been a part of Boys and Girls Club for almost nine years, and says that the relationships built are more than friendship.
"Just being a part of this family," Smith said. "It's like a good structure, just to come and be safe and feeling safe. I am just appreciative of all the staff here. They always bring you in - it's just so nice."
She said she hopes to be a club leader one day.
All teams fought hard for the title but Southside Club took the Boys and Girl Club Spirit Stick home.
Kiel said he looks forward to seeing the area clubs grow to be able to "give every kid in the community to come in and have a fun summer."
