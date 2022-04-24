Area businesses gather in Myrick Park for Earth Fair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Despite the windy day, area residents gathered at Myrick Park to explore various businesses and learn how to be more sustainable during the annual La Crosse Earth Fair.
The fair included various family friendly activities, insect displays, information on electric cars, vendors, food and live music.
In an effort to help educate the La Crosse area on sustainability University of Wisconsin La Crosse organization, Students for Sustainability, set up in one of the tents talking about decomposition and the pipelines.
Grace McGrath, organization Fundraising Coordinator said that teaching younger generations is vital.
"Sometimes it can be too late - we're kind of realizing that right now with climate change," McGrath said. "We're trying to teach younger generations, as well as just kids our age, that we can hopefully not make the same mistakes that generations before us have had and just try and make it so that we know what to do."
She added that it's important to "know what problems and the consequences of our own actions are."
Also advocating for sustainability, Mississippi Valley Conservancy was in attendance to kick-off its year-long Trail Trek Challenge.
