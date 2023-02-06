Area businesses gearing up for Valentine's Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Valentine's Day is next week and several local businesses are seeing a major surge in sales because of it.
The National Retail Federation predicts that the average person will spend close to $200 during the holiday with 37-percent aiming to buy flowers.
Julie Yeager, the owner of Sunshine Floral, says their usual 25-30 deliveries per day increases tenfold this time of year. Thankfully, she has some extra hands to help out as well.
“We get in extra people that have been helping us annually on Valentine’s Day," Yeager said. "They kind of call us and say ‘Do you want us this year?’ We always say yes. It means the world to me. We always have so much fun. It’s chaos, but it’s just a blast. Love seeing all the people getting flowers for the people that they love.”
The most popular gift is candy with 57-percent of consumers aiming to by sweet treats.
Azia Thelemann, manager of The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor, says many of their seasonal customers have yet to make a purchase.
"We definitely see an uptick for the holiday," Thelemann said. "Usually for Valentine's Day, unlike other holidays, it gets pushed to the last minute a little bit more. We'll really start picking up Thursday, Friday then over the weekend."
Thelemann added that they will spend the weekend dipping dozens of pounds of strawberries in chocolate by hand to meet the demand.