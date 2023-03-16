Area businesses helping anyone get a taste of St. Patrick's Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Grounded Patio Cafe and Linda's Bakery are offering alternative ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day that anyone can be a part of.
Grounded Patio Cafe General Manager Sarah Schwartz said the cafe serves their St. Patrick's Day specials each year. A fan favorite she says is the Nutty Irishman Latte that offers both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.
"What we do for our St. Patrick's Day specials is it's not necessarily focused on the alcohol," Schwartz said. "There is an option for it and it kind of fills that niche for other people if that's not really their jam."
Linda's Bakery in West Salem is also offering their St. Patrick's Day specialties.
Genreral Manager Bob Anderson said the shop bakes their Irish Soda Bread fresh each morning which takes roughly an hour to prepare.
"For St. Patrick's Day and all holidays we we get really busy right before. People want to celebrate special occasions with foods that are fun like soda bread and cut out cookies," Anderson said.
Grounded Patio Cafe will offer their specialties the entire month of March.
Linda's Bakery specials will end after Saturday.