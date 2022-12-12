Area departments busy with fire calls

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - December has not gone according to plan for several fire departments in the La Crosse area.
A handful of fires have happened including a fatal one along Rose Street in La Crosse. Others include two in Holmen, one on Saturday and the other on December 4.
La Crosse Fire Chief Jeff Schott says that fighting fire in the winter can be very difficult.
"I would like to say that you stay a little bit cooler in your gear, which you do," Schott said. "Unfortunately, there's a lot of challenges that come with winter firefighting. Water does not like to move very well when it's below 32 [degrees]. In the case of Holmen, we have long driveways. So we have to deal with terrain. Getting to the scene can be a challenge. We generally don't like to deal with that in the winter, but it's just something that we face and have faced and we'll rise to that challenge."
The fires in Holmen were in remote locations with more than a half dozen departments responding. Lieutenant Jim Netwal with the Onalaska Fire Department says it was necessary since all hands on deck were required.
“Mainly because both fires were in a rural area," Netwal said. "In other words, there was no water source. No fire hydrant in the area. All the water had to be shuttled into the fire scene. The water comes by water tenders. Wherever the closest water source is, usually a fire hydrant. In our case, we went back to the village of Holmen, filled up and then returned to the scene.”
Schott adds that the Keep the Wreath Green campaign has not gone well. Each time the department responds to a fire, a bulb on their wreath changes from green to red. Schott said they have changed five of them in a nine day stretch.
Key safety tips to keep in mind for residents are to have an escape plan in the event of a fire that includes warm clothes being available as well as making sure all smoke detectors are in working order.