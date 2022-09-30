Area fire departments respond to structure fire on southside La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Around 1:00 pm Friday the Shelby Fire Department responded to a structure fire in a trailer park in the southside of La Crosse.
The Stoddard Bergen and La Crosse Fire Departments arrived upon request for additional resources.
The fire departments stretched a line into the building to extinguish the flames.
Shelby Fire Department Assistant Chief Travis Proksch said the cause of the fire is unknown, but believes it could have been the result from negligent burning.
No residents or firefighters were reported injured in the fire.