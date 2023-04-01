 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
zones.

.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 930 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is likely.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Area fire departments train for home fire

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Firefighters from six La Crosse area departments put their skills to the test during the Shelby Fire Department Live Fire Training Evolution Saturday afternoon near St. Joseph Ridge.

The firefighters geared up and battled flames that were ignited in two burn rooms inside a house structure.

House fire

According to Shelby Fire Department officials, the training allows a rotation of crews to advance a hose line into a burn room and extinguish the blaze.

Fire Chief of the Shelby Fire Department Tony Holinka said that the training program relies on houses donated by the public. And the scarcity of houses does not allow the training to happen very often.

"The rarity that we do have the ability to train. We also have rarity of rural housefires in rural America in Wisconsin so you get to have this opportunity of multiple interior attacks of guys going in multiple times in one day," Holinka said. "We are getting six years of fire training done in one day."

The boys

According to Holinka, the first responders also benefit from working together with other departments to share ideas and tactics.

Those interested in donating a building for the Shelby Fire Department to train you can contact the department here.

