Area fire departments train for home fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Firefighters from six La Crosse area departments put their skills to the test during the Shelby Fire Department Live Fire Training Evolution Saturday afternoon near St. Joseph Ridge.
The firefighters geared up and battled flames that were ignited in two burn rooms inside a house structure.
According to Shelby Fire Department officials, the training allows a rotation of crews to advance a hose line into a burn room and extinguish the blaze.
Fire Chief of the Shelby Fire Department Tony Holinka said that the training program relies on houses donated by the public. And the scarcity of houses does not allow the training to happen very often.
"The rarity that we do have the ability to train. We also have rarity of rural housefires in rural America in Wisconsin so you get to have this opportunity of multiple interior attacks of guys going in multiple times in one day," Holinka said. "We are getting six years of fire training done in one day."
According to Holinka, the first responders also benefit from working together with other departments to share ideas and tactics.
Those interested in donating a building for the Shelby Fire Department to train you can contact the department here.