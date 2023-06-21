Area Girls Get Lesson in STEM

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - Project Scientist is sponsoring five days of STEM training in La Crosse.
Girls from the La Crosse School District ages 4 to 12 toured the Trane Technologies buildings. The focus of the tour was engineering, acoustics, materials and chemistry among other career pathways at Trane Technologies.
Robin Declercq, Site Director of Project Scientist stressed the focus of events like this one.
"Project Scientist is really focused on bringing meaningful learning experiences to girls in particular, she said. "Throughout the week with Project Scientist we get the opportunity to talk with different women engineers and see themselves in careers that they never really thought of before, or maybe even never thought they could do one day."
The nucleus of the event is to shed light on careers that females don't normally venture into. Kay Hatlestad, Senior Accoustical Engineer at Trane Technologies says that it is important to get girls into STEM.
"Well, especially for girls, but for any kid in general they don't neccessarily see themselves as scientists or engineers if they dont know someone, Hatlestad said. We are going to need to see more people in STEM in general to come up with better solutions."
Project Scientist provides summer and after-school STEM programs to help close this national gender gap.
This is the third year of the event in La Crosse.