Area health experts weigh in on how you can live a heart healthy life

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- February is American Heart Health month to bring awareness to heart disease.
According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States.
Family Medicine Physician Joel Greenya with Mayo Clinic Health System said the disease can affect anyone, and symptoms can go unnoticed in day to day life.
"Anything and everything that might lead to not function exactly function ideally and that goes from high blood pressure where a person might not notice anything and might not have anything bad happen for years," Greenya said.
La Crosse County Health Educator Maichor Lee said poor lack of exercise and poor diets that contain processed foods and high sodium levels can contribute to heart disease. Making small changes in your life can go a long way.
"80% of the time you can prevent heart disease and to do that just be more active about thirty to sixty minutes of physical activity," Greenya said. "If you're thinking 60 minutes that's a longtime however you can break it down to ten minutes per session that you are going for a walk and do that throughout the day."
Lee suggests making sure you participate in a yearly physical to check blood pressure and glucose levels.