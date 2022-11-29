Area hospitals grapple with rise in respiratory illnesses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- La Crosse area hospitals are seeing an increase in viral illnesses throughout the community.
Gundersen Health System Infection Prevention Specialist Megan Meller says that if you feel sick to reach out to your primary doctor first.
Meller recommends staying home to help stop the spread of respiratory illnesses and practicing basic hygiene.
"Hold tight at home really push those hot fluids push that rest and hot fluids," Meller said. "Then again if your symptoms are getting worse after about day five then go in and get tested."
Mayo Clinic Health System Antimicrobial Stewardship Pharmacist Sarah Lessard also recommends listening to medical professionals that know you best, as there have been indications of patients pressuring providers to prescribe an antibiotic when it is not necessary.
"Antibiotics do not work for viral syndromes and many times when we get a cold 95% of the time it is likely a virus," Dr. Lessard said. "There is a significant amount of pressure that patients may place on providers and sometimes there is that persuasion to prescribe an antibiotic."
Dr. Lessard said that this consequentially leads to antibiotic resistance.
As always, medical professionals say, wash your hands and stay home if you're sick.