Area man selected to sing National Anthem ahead of Packers game on Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Another reason to tune into the Green Bay Packers game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday as a local man will be singing the National Anthem ahead of the game.
Former Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School and Viterbo University graduate Hunter Evenson will do the honors. News 19 spoke with Hunter, who said this has always been something he was dreamed of doing, but never thought he would get the chance.
Now, just one day before the pre-season game, Hunter said he just wants to do Lambeau Field proud.
"I'm going to be a nervous wreck," Evenson said. "It's one thing being a singer and performer for a couple hundred people versus getting down on a field and singing in front of thousand, maybe even 10,000 people if you are lucky."
Hunter's family will tag along with him for the performance. The Packers and Seahawks game will air on WXOW News 19. Pre-game is at 11:30 a.m. and Kick-off is at 12 p.m. Saturday.