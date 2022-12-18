Area moms following trend as home birth rate rises

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For one reason or another, more women are opting to have children in their homes rather that a hospital.
According to the CDC, the rate of home births has risen every year since 2004. In 2021, the rate rose by 12-percent as well as by 22-percent in 2020.
Natalie Rooney and Amy Prince both had hospital births for their older children, but both chose to have a home birth for their most recent child.
Rooney gave birth to Maggie, her second daughter and child overall, on July 7, 2022.
Prince gave birth to Ashton, her third son and child overall, on September 27, 2020.
Both said it was the route they always wanted to go.
“I had a really great birth at the hospital, but there were a few things that I wanted to do like give birth in the water that I wasn’t able to do," Rooney said. "I just knew I wanted a natural birth. I wanted it to be pretty much uninterrupted. I wanted to be able to do my own thing.”
“With the second one, we had talked about a home birth and thought about it," Prince said. "I kind of chickened out. We decided to go with the hospital birth for that. With him, we discussed it again and decided this was the time to do it.”
The pair feels that home births are better than in a hospital and would turn back the clock if they could.
“I had a lot less pain," Rooney said. "I healed so much quicker. I was up and feeding the chickens after two days of giving birth. It was the most rewarding thing ever. I loved it and I want to give birth a million times now.”
“It was a million times better," Prince said. "We didn’t have to decide when to call somebody to take care of the older kids. Just be able to take the brand new baby and go lay in my bed and snuggle him. Not have to worry about when we can go home or anything.”
Rooney's midwife, Crystal Komp of Health Inspired in Onalaska, says the trend of home births comes as mothers see the wider array of options available to them.
“I feel like moms really want to feel empowered and have a say in their care," Komp said. "Most of them desire a connection with their provider for their labor, their birth. The whole journey. They are not just subject to whoever is on call for their birth.”
Following his birth, Ashton's cord was cut by his oldest brother, Mason, who was eight years old at the time.
“The midwife said it was going to be like cutting a tree branch," Mason said. "It was a little hard to cut. It was fun I would say. I wouldn’t do it every day, but I’d do it every once in a while if mom had another baby. It’s just a really unique experience.”
Rooney added that the difference in cost for giving birth at home over a hospital was very noticeable. Her first born came with a bill of more than $20,000 and needed financial assistance from the hospital to pay for it. The home birth for Maggie cost $5,000 and her insurance covered half of it.
Both Prince and Rooney are stay-at-home moms with the latter saying she'd like to homeschool her daughters when the time comes.