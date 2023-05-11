Area nonprofits earn revamped Certificate in Nonprofit Leadership Development

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- With the help from the La Crosse Community Foundation, Viterbo University revamped their Nonprofit Leadership Development program.
Thursday evening 16 leaders from area nonprofits were the first to receive their certificates at the Reinhart Center.
The nonprofit leaders displayed their capstone projects that represented the roles their nonprofit plays in the community.
Director for the Center of Professional Learning at Viterbo University Nicole Van Ert said through the program, nonprofit leaders sharpen their skills to further improve their organization from mentors.
"They are looking to learn a variety of different skills and topics from human resources to legal concerns to fundraising," Van Ert said.
