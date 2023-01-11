Area Packer fan finalist for Hall of Fame

WONEWOC, Wis. (WXOW) - Since 1998, the Green Bay Packers have named one of their supporters each year to their FAN Hall of Fame.
The candidates for this year were announced earlier this month. Ten of them from across the country will vie for the lone inductee spot.
Among them is Julie Lankey-Smallwood of Wonewoc. She says she is unique since she is the one who began the tradition in her family of watching Packer football on Sundays as opposed to inheriting her fandom.
“I think it was because I was a kid and I did it all by myself that it means so much more to me than a person who kind of got born into it," Lankey-Smallwood said. "It just means so much to me to be a fan. No matter what happens, I’m there for them.”
To get nominated, a letter must be sent to the selection committee either by themselves or another person. Lankey-Smallwood's daughter, Mindy Boldon, decided to surprise her mom with the nomination. Despite her mom starting the long line of Packer fans, Boldon has followed in her footsteps.
“We stopped on Sunday, or if it was Monday night, we watched football," Boldon said. "That is just what I remember from a young age. The joy that she always had in her face watching Packer games, I always remember it.”
The team means so much to Lankey-Smallwood since it helped her get through the worst parts of her life.
“I had a little boy, I have three children," Lankey-Smallwood said. "A little boy that watched the football games. One morning he woke up and he died. He had a genetic heart disorder and he went into cardiac arrest. Then when my oldest daughter was 24, she died upon awakening. She was a great Packer fan, too. So I’ve lost two children. The Packers were one of the things that really brought me through everything.”
Her family knows that enshrinement would help Lankey-Smallwood despite having seen a mother's worst nightmare on multiple occasions.
“My mom winning this award would be a dream come true," Boldon said. "She’s been through so much in her life and she’s been so strong through everything. That’s what I want to see. Her dreams come true. That’s exactly what this would mean to her.”
Lankey-Smallwood says her favorite Packer player ever is Reggie White and piece of memorabilia is a football signed by the 1996 Super Bowl winning team. Her favorite memory is attending a basketball game in Mauston where she sat next to a group of Packer players in attendance. Her late son got his hat signed by them. Lankey-Smallwood still has the hat to this day.
Click here to read more about the ten candidates. People are allowed to vote once a day for each candidate. That makes up 50-percent of the weight. The other half comes from the selection committee. The winner will be announced on February 16.
Here's the nomination letter sent to the Packers.